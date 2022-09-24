KATHIE’S KORNER — Writing about what’s coming up

As I am an author and columnist for our local paper, I so look forward to writing, hopefully, an encouraging, uplifting, sometimes laced with humor piece for you to think about and sometimes incorporate into your life. If you so desire.

My husband and I are looking forward to so much: this Fall’s weather, pumpkins to put along side our Scarecrow Girl (who has a smile on her face) as she hangs on our fence, maybe a chunk of hay and flowers that enhance any area, our Fire Bowls and Chimneas positioned and ready to light up with accompanying kindling and matches, sweatshirts, jackets and gloves and let’s not forget Candy Corn!

It’s a grand time of the year as I begin to collect Christmas presents that I know from watching our friends and family move around. We can see fun ideas for them, always planning ahead.

I endeavor to make a list, even, for what we need to do early. This will avoid pressure and stress from all the activity around us.

I prefer to pressure myself with the Word from the inside out. This may eliminate some things that, all of a sudden, don’t seem that important.

So, enjoy this Fall and all weather. It’s all God’s. And pray for His plan for us.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.