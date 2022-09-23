Groves Pecan Festival Queen Alesandria Cardenas shares reaction to crown, passion for what’s next

GROVES — Alesandria Cardenas has been in so many pageants since she was 7 years old, she has lost count.

This year Cardnenas was able to add Queen of the Pecan Festival to her already impressive resume. The senior at Port Neches-Groves High School has always wanted to win a queen category.

“I have been doing pageants since I was really young,” she said. “It feels good to be the one that inspires the younger ones.”

Along with the title comes a $1,000 scholarship, which Cardenas said helps greatly as she pursues college.

When she is not walking across the stage, Cardenas likes to put her crown down and tap into her creative side. She also added that English is one of her favorite subjects, but said her most difficult one is math.

“I have liked art since I was in middle school,” she said. “I am also in law club right now. I have been in modeling, too.”

The queen said the law club allows students to learn about police work and the legal system.

“My law teacher, Mr. Navarro, wants me to represent the school, so I will have to do an interview later in the school year to see if I can represent the school,” she said. “I am excited about that.”

Cardenas said her favorite part of pageants is meeting new people.

Cardenas’ mom, Adrian Torres, said it has been fun to watch her daughter’s journey.

“It has been interesting,” she said. “We are from Texas, but when we moved back from California, we started to get into the pageant world. It is fun to see them grow. She started to come out of her shell and started doing interviews. It just helps them grow.”

The queen’s’ future plans also combine her love of art and affinity for the stage and runway.

“I want to go to the London College for Fashion,” she said. “I want to be a fashion designer. I think I have always been interested in it. Ever since I was little, there has always been pictures of me all dressed up. I would put feathers on myself and different things like that.”

Cardenas and Torres both are used to balancing a busy schedule. Cardenas has two younger siblings.

“My family is my No. 1 support system and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Cardenas said. “I know not every one has that. I am glad my mom can be that person for me.”

Her dream of inspiring younger kids has already started in her own home.

“My younger daughter has seen her grow in pageants and everything,” Torres said. “She likes to do them know. It is really crazy and hectic, but it is worth it.”