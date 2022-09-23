Groves woman charged in death of puppy indicted

A Port Arthur woman who reportedly left a puppy in a cage with no shade leading to the dog’s death was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Michelle Bradford, 42, of Port Arthur, was indicted on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals for an incident that occurred July 13.

The offense is a third degree felony.

The Groves Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Taft Avenue to assist animal control officers with a deceased puppy that had been left in a cage on the driveway in direct sunlight with no shade, food or water, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On that date the National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory with a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees.

According to the document, Bradford told police her daughter left the dog at her home without her knowledge.

The puppy was brought to Dr. Blake Foskey, a veterinarian, for necropsy, and concluded the puppy died of a heat stroke with subsequent disseminated intravascular coagulation.

During the follow-up investigation, Bradford allegedly told police she was aware that food, the puppy and her grandson were dropped off at the home between 12:09 and 12:42 p.m. July 13.

Police also allege she told authorities that she went inside with her grandson and forgot the puppy outside until police arrived at 3:23 p.m.

Bradford reportedly said she did not admit this to the first officer out of fear at the time.

Bradford was arrested Sept. 1 with bond set at $25,000. She bonded out the same day.