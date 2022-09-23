Charles “Charlie” Derron Cook was born November 13, 1949 and passed away August 18, 2022 at the age of 72.

After graduating from Port Neches High School in 1968, Charlie served in the US Army from 1970, being stationed in Germany, and was honorably discharged In 1972.

He was a member of the Double A Fuel Dragsters and Port Arthur Bass Club.

He enjoyed hunting deer, squirrel and dove and loved RVing and motorcycles, particularly his Honda Gold Wing.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Cook; son, Derron Cook and wife Jocelyn; step-daughter, Angela Cook; brothers Delbert “D.C.” Cook and wife Rosalie; Greg Cook and wife Angie; grandchildren Charlotte, Sawyer, Cash, Ashley, Briana, Lilly, and Evie; great grandsons Zayn and Matthew.

Charlie was preceded in death by parents, George and Naomi Cook; brothers, Ronnie Cook and Keith Cook.

Charlie Cook was a man of God and allowed his faith to get him and his family through difficult times.

He was a big “hugger” and always had a funny story to tell. He had accumulated many good friends throughout his life and was always eager to make new acquaintances.

He is sadly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Sugar Momma’s Bakery, 1344 Boston Avenue, in Nederland TX 77627.

Charlie will be honored with a military salute at 4:30 pm on that date.