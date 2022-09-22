Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman

Published 4:42 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

By PA News

Felicia Roy

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue.

According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language.

She is described as 6 feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Roy’s whereabouts is asked to call PAPD at 409-983-8600.

