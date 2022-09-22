Cheniere jumpstarts LSCPA process technology apprenticeship

Published 12:24 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By PA News

Pictured, from left, are Sheila Guillot, LSCPA Chair of Business and Industrial Technology; Dr. Melissa Armentor, LSCPA Dean of Academic and Technical Programs; Dr. Betty Reynard, LSCPA President; Dearien and Miller of Cheniere, and George Bohn, LSCPA Program Coordinator of Instrumentation and Process Technology. (Courtesy photo)

Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with Cheniere recently presented a check for $70,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The funds are designed to develop and support a new apprenticeship program for process technology and instrumentation at the college.

The program is open to all process technology and instrumentation students who will graduate in May 2023.

An information session regarding the apprenticeship program takes place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Sheila Umphrey Industrial Technology Center on the campus of LSCPA.

For more information, visit cheniere.com/careers/apprenticeships or email US.Talent@Cheniere.com.

