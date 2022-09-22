Cheniere jumpstarts LSCPA process technology apprenticeship

Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with Cheniere recently presented a check for $70,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The funds are designed to develop and support a new apprenticeship program for process technology and instrumentation at the college.

The program is open to all process technology and instrumentation students who will graduate in May 2023.

An information session regarding the apprenticeship program takes place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Sheila Umphrey Industrial Technology Center on the campus of LSCPA.

For more information, visit cheniere.com/careers/apprenticeships or email US.Talent@Cheniere.com.