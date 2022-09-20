VOTE: Roschon Johnson named to Hornung Award honor roll, see how to cast your ballot

Texas running back Roschon Johnson was name to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced this week.

Johnson, who graduated from Port Neches-Groves, carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards, tallied three receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown, accounting for seven first downs (six rushing, one receiving) in Saturday’s 41-20 sin over UTSA.

He also took snaps when the Longhorns lined up in the wildcat formation.

The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed.

Each week during the regular season, a panel of college football experts selects players for the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll based on performance.

A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award finalists and the winner, with fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse comprising the 18th vote.

Fan voting for the 2022 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is open. Fans can vote once every 24 hours at louisvillesports.org/paul-hornung/award-poll.