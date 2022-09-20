Medical Center of SETX invites community participation at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat

Officials with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas said last year Trunk-or-Treat event turnout was “amazing” with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

“This year, we’d like to open it up to local businesses and organizations to see if anyone would be interested in participating,” the hospital said.

A couple of key things about the event:

The event is Oct. 28 at 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur in the parking lot in front of the hospital in the sections closest to the road.

Set up is from 2-3:30 p.m., and the event is 4-6 p.m.

Please bring a table if you need one, and it is recommended also bringing chairs to sit in; you can also bring canopies.

You can bring music, but please be aware you’d need to provide your own power.

Park (any additional vehicles you might have) in the professional building parking lot.

The hospital will send out a parking map with assignments and all the info the week before the event.

Be sure to have appropriate (not TOO scary or anything offensive or suggestive) costumes and decorations.

NO latex balloons, but mylar are good! We have multiple staff who are severely allergic (and the public might be as well).

For more information, call 409-853-5903 or email Nicole.Toney@steward.org.