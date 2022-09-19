UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur

UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting.

Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence.

Collins has ordered an autopsy

— Original story —

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur.

Her name has not been released.

The shooting occurred outside of the club, he said.

Another person at the scene received non-life threatening injuries. Further information on this victim was not available Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Duriso said authorities do not know a possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation and witnesses are cooperating, he said.