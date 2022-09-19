Police continue investigation after vehicle crashes into Port Arthur ice cream shop, injures 2 people

Two people were injured over the weekend after a vehicle crashed into an ice cream shop in Port Arthur.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Port Arthur man, was not arrested, though police are looking at possible negligence and will decide which, if any, charges to file, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

The crash took place after 7 p.m. Saturday at La Michoacana Tradicional, Paleteria Neveria Ice Cream & More, 4749 Gulfway Drive.

The ice cream shop was closed Monday morning and plywood was placed where the windows were shattered.

A section of the metal security gate was bent and lay in the parking lot and a section of brick wall lay to the side of the building.