CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Venture into the Man Cave with perfect snacks, more

Sugar Plum makes crazy-good chocolates and has branched out into something they call, “Damn, Man Snacks Guys Love.”

That’s sure to bring a smile to faces. Two women and one man pigged out on Texas BBQ Peanuts, Memphis BBQ Almonds, and we unwrapped nibbles of alligator, pork antelope and wild boar.

In turn-around flavors, Sugar Plum gives you the award-winning sweets.

Ever get nostalgic for your childhood fruity cereal, grandma’s apple pie and pancakes and syrup? But you wish there was some high-quality chocolate holding it all together?

The Nostalgic Chocolate Bars linefrom Sugar Plum Chocolates also has milk and cookies and peanut butter and jelly selections, all in their triangle-scored oversized chocolate bars.

Sounds a little crazy, but I have tester witnesses that these flavors blend seamlessly into these bars for a great experience.

As the label reads, “a little taste of happiness.” Umm, there’s also a pumpkin spice. Learn more at sugar-plum.com.

Some too-cool-for-school things guys will also like:

Write your own back story with a glass flask of Johnny Bootlegger Foxhole Fruit Punch, a malt beverage shot with a fall hue. But the story at johnnybootlegger.com has a pretty good story already. Fun flavors for those with imagination.

For just 10 calories, Celsius Live Fit offers Arctic Vibe, a can of sparkling frozen berry drink with essential energy to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat. It’s a cool one in a slender can for a slender body — celsius.com.

Loki is enhanced seltzer with hemp-derived Delta 8. That is 5 calories of conversational refreshment. Try it with friends. It’s more than a novelty. Learn more at siploki.com.

Liquor Whaaat?! Cream Filled Beavers are no joke. They’re delicious cute-shaped dark chocolates with rum truffle and champaign cream filling. Fun to give, fun to enjoy. But I’m hiding my stash. Learn more at liquorwhaaat.com.

For Me, in the Man Cave: And to light up the evening, I’m enjoying a Vita Mia soy candle in grapefruit. It’s orange, smooth, uplifting and to me, smells, like shopping in a boutique or getting a hotel spa treatment.

If you’ve wondered what Man Cave or Boho would smell like, got to vitamia-ca.com and pick one from a company on a mission to spread “warmth and love through the universal language of lifestyle.”

Oh, how those kids talk today. But know what, I get it and it’s very good. It’s “my life” at vitamia-ca.com with more offerings.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who loves to go into the man cave. But she brings extra vegetables, just in case. Share your adventures at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.