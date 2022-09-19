COVID Bivalent boosters — Pfizer and Moderna — available in Port Arthur

Published 9:32 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By PA News

The vaccine clinic in Port Arthur is located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive and has booster shots available. (Monique Batson/The News)

On Monday morning, the City of Port Arthur stressed the COVID vaccination clinic is administering the COVID Bivalent boosters, Pfizer and Moderna, to individuals 12 years and older.

The Bivalent boosters are available if it has been two months since your primary series OR two months since your last booster dose.

The COVID vaccine clinic is located at the Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bring your vaccination card if you have one.

