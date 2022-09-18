Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed

Published 1:31 pm Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur.

Her name has not been released.

The shooting occurred outside of the club, he said.

Another person at the scene received non-life threatening injuries. Further information on this victim was not available Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Duriso said authorities do not know a possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation and witnesses are cooperating, he said.

