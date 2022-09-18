Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested.

He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle.

While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the 300 block of South 37th Street with an expired registration on Aug. 4.

The officer attempted to stop the truck in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue by activating the emergency lights, but the driver reportedly kept going through residential neighborhood.

The truck stopped at a house in the 3000 block of Avenue G in Nederland, and the driver and sole occupant allegedly jumped out and ran inside.

Shortly after, the man, identified as Charles Rufus Inge, came outside and was arrested, according to the affidavit for arrest.

He reportedly told the officer he didn’t stop because he had warrants.

Inge was still in the county jail on Friday afternoon with the evading detention charge on a $10,000 bond. He also has a charge of driving with license expired with bond at $284 and failure to appear with bond at $379.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.