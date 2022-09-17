Indictment: Man points gun to victim’s face, threatens to kill him

A man who reportedly held a firearm inches away from another man’s face while threatening to kill him was indicted by a grand jury this week.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called Aug. 28 to the 3100 block of 58th Street for a disturbance and had to separate the two parties involved.

The victim told officers he and Dylan Tompkins, 38, had a verbal altercation, during which Tompkins allegedly had a large knife in his hand but down by his side.

At some point during the altercation, Tompkins reportedly brandished a firearm, holding it within inches of the victim’s face and stated “I am going to kill you,” according to the affidavit for arrest.

Several people witnessed the altercation, police said.

Tompkins was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond set at $75,000.

He was released Sept. 1.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.