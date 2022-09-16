Phillip Len Trahan was born January 4, 1970 in Houston, Texas and lost his battle with cancer on September 9, 2022 in Nederland, Texas at the age of 52.

He graduated in May of 1988 from Port Neches-Groves High School. Joined the US Navy in 1990.

Went through basic training in Orlando, Florida. Attended Service School Command in Great Lakes, Illinois for Electronics.

Served aboard the USS Kidd out of Norfolk, Virginia.

He was highly intelligent and would spend hours, days, weeks and months on end pouring through book after book for more knowledge.

He would do anything for a friend in need.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Edward Trahan, Sr.

He is survived by his Mother, Lynette Orr Trahan, of Nederland, Texas. His brother, Raymond Edward Trahan, Jr and his wife Julie of Charlotte, North Carolina. His brother, Donald Joseph Trahan, Sr and his wife Betty Lynn of Port Neches, Texas. His sister, Angela Trahan Machado of Nederland, Texas.

He is also survived by beloved nephews and nieces, Raymond Edward Trahan, III, Marc Joseph Trahan, Leah Alyse Alsibaa, Donald Joseph Trahan, Jr., Racheal Elizabeth Milich, Ronald Edward Trahan, Holly Alicia Jurgens, Victor Anthony Garcia, IV, Tyler Alexander Breedlove, Michaela Jo “Theo” Machado, and Mariah Catherine Breedlove.

Memorial Services will be held at Port Neches Park Pavilion on October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to Phillip’s GoFundMe page to help cover his medical bills and final expenses… https://gofund.me/ ce445864