Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say
Published 10:19 am Thursday, September 15, 2022
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Officers arrested Seth Joseph Binning, a 17-year-old from Vidor, and brought him to Jefferson County Jail, where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance.
Binning’s bond is set at $10,000.