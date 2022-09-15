Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say 

Published 10:19 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

By PA News

Seth Joseph Binning

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Seth Joseph Binning, a 17-year-old from Vidor, and brought him to Jefferson County Jail, where he was booked for possession of a controlled substance.

Binning’s bond is set at $10,000.

The Beaumont Police Department released this photo of meth authorities said was confiscated during a traffic stop.

 

