PHOTO GALLERY — National Night Out Against Crime, Monsters in the Park coming to Nederland

NEDERLAND — Municipal leaders want community members to keep aware of a few upcoming events and dates.

This week’s Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau’s Networking Coffee was hosted at the City of Nederland Homer Nagel Public Safety Complex on Boston Avenue.

Mayor Don Albanese took the time to thank La Suprema Mexican Restaurant for providing Nederland first responder lunch on Monday in honor and memory of Sept. 11, 2001.

At the same time, Chamber President/CEO Diana LaBorde said that community service is why La Suprema is recognized as Business of the Year.

National Night Out Against Crime is scheduled Oct 4, and Monsters in the Park is planned Oct. 14.

Nederland also made sure to mention the city maintains the lowest tax rate in the region.