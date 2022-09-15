Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting

A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided.

John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.

The teen, accompanied by a guardian, turned himself in to police. He is being held at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

Nelson said typically when a juvenile is being held for a crime, he or she is not assigned a bond as in adult cases. There are, however, discretionary hearings and a judge makes a determination based on evidence whether to continue detention or release the child.

Discretionary hearings are held every 10 days.

If the child is released, the judge may place specific conditions on the accused.

The state has 30 days to file charges.

The juvenile is not being named because he is a minor.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called to Avery Trace Apartments, 4160 FM 365, at approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

While there they found Jordan dead from a gunshot.

A 15-year-old male from Port Arthur was identified as the suspect, police said.

The death of Jordan is the fifth homicide at the Avery Trace Apartments since 2017.