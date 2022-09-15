Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13
Published 12:26 am Thursday, September 15, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:
Sept. 7
- Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Ronald Lebeaux, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Charles.
- Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Third Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 2500 block of Reagan.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance report was processed in the 5500 block of West Washington.
Sept. 8
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5000 block of Bay.
- A forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Kenneth.
- A forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5700 block of Monroe.
- An information report was filed in the 3800 block of Grant.
Sept. 9
- An information report was filed in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
Sept. 10
- Matthew Diehl, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
- Tamerah Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of 23rd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Jackson.
- An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Grant.
Sept. 11
- Darrel Martin, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Sept. 12
- Allen Rosemore, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Main.
- Calvin Glover, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6800 block of Essex.
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of E Parkway.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
Sept. 13
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.