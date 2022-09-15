Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

Sept. 7

Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl.

Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl.

Ronald Lebeaux, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Charles.

Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Third Avenue.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 2500 block of Reagan.

Possession of a Controlled Substance report was processed in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Sept. 8

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5000 block of Bay.

A forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Kenneth.

A forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5700 block of Monroe.

An information report was filed in the 3800 block of Grant.

Sept. 9

An information report was filed in the 5200 block of Wilson.

A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Sept. 10

Matthew Diehl, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Tamerah Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of 23 rd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Jackson.

An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Grant.

Sept. 11

Darrel Martin, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Sept. 12

Allen Rosemore, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Main.

Calvin Glover, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6800 block of Essex.

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of E Parkway.

Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 13