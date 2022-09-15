Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13

Published 12:26 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

Sept. 7

  • Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • Ronald Lebeaux, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Charles.
  • Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Third Avenue.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2500 block of Reagan.
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance report was processed in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Sept. 8

  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5000 block of Bay.
  • A forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Kenneth.
  • A forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5700 block of Monroe.
  • An information report was filed in the 3800 block of Grant.

Sept. 9

  • An information report was filed in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Sept. 10

  • Matthew Diehl, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
  • Tamerah Reed, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of 23rd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Jackson.
  • An assault was reported in the 3500 block of Grant.

Sept. 11

  • Darrel Martin, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Sept. 12

  • Allen Rosemore, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Main.
  • Calvin Glover, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6800 block of Essex.
  • A theft was reported in the 2900 block of E Parkway.
  • Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 13

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

