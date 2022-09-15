Mr. Fred M. Weldon, 76, departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 04, 2022.

Fred Weldon was born November 08, 1945 to Willie Weldon Sr. and Lucille Moore-Weldon in Port Arthur, Texas.

Fred attended Abraham Lincoln High School and his graduation class was 1963.

Fred started off working in the family restaurant called Weldon’s Steak House in Port Arthur, Texas.

He later was employed with Sabine Towing as a Chief Steward and after 30 plus years, Fred retired so he could relax and enjoy family and friends.

Fred Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Weldon Sr. and Lucille Moore-Weldon; two brothers, Willie Weldon Jr. and Charlie Weldon; three sisters, Rose Weldon-White, Shirley Weldon-Sumpter, and Geraldine Weldon-Joseph.

He leaves cherished memories with his loving wife Linda Malbrough-Weldon; two daughters, Deneen Weldon (Andre) of Houston, Texas and Sharishe Weldon of Beaumont, Texas; one son, Kenneth Ray January Sr. (Samanthia) of Abbeville, Louisiana; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a best friend, Leonard Hillman (De) of Port Arthur, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time.