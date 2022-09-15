Bed Bath & Beyond’s Port Arthur location on closings list; local store shares timeline information

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its Port Arthur location.

A list of 56 stores nationwide are being closed by the company. Two of the impacted stories are in Texas.

The Port Arthur location is joined by another in Wichita Falls.

Store officials don’t know an exact local closing date but anticipate it is still a couple of months away.

The local favorite has been a bedrock location in Central Mall for many years.

Numerous outlets are reporting the home goods chain is cutting its workforce by approximately 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close.

As of May, Bed Bath & Beyond operated 955 stores: 769 namesake stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores, and 51 stores under the names of Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.