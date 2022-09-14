Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police

Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By PA News

The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian.

Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.

The man died on scene and was later identified as Kelly June Grogan Jr., a 51-year-old Beaumont man.

