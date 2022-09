GROVES — On Aug. 31, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an individual trespassed into a fenced-backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street in Groves.

The suspect took several items without consent, even while the residents were home, then fled the area.

If anyone recognizes the individual or has any further information about this theft, call Groves Police at 409-248-4066.