Irene Harris-Hatch, a native of LeMoyen, Louisiana, daughter of Ophelia Harris Matheo was born on November 15, 1937.

She was one of seven children.

At an early age, Irene moved to Port Arthur, Texas.

On October 31, 1953, Irene married her childhood sweetheart, Louis Hatch.

Irene worked at the Port Arthur Club as well as a domestic and hotel worker.

Sis. Irene Hatch was First Lady of Guiding Star Missionary Baptist Church for 28 years.

She served as President of the General Mission, Vice President of the Senior Usher Ministry, Vice President of the Deaconess Board, and Chairperson of the Hospitality Committee.

After her faithful work at Guiding Star Missionary Baptist Church, Sis. Irene Hatch was led by the spirit of God to unite with Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Again, being led by the spirt of God, in support of her son the late Rev Louis Hatch III, Sis. Hatch united with New Light Missionary Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School, Mission and was a member of the Women’s Ministry.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Sis. Irene answered God’s call.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, her husband, Pastor Emeritus Louis Hatch Jr., sons, Johnny Ray Hatch and Rev. Louis Hatch III.

Sis. Irene Hatch is survived by her daughter, Dana Hatch-Banks of Port Arthur, TX, son, Johnny M. Hatch (Georgia), all of Port Arthur, TX, foster daughter, Pamela Aclese, of Dallas, TX, sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Frances Hatch-Taylor of Dallas, TX, daughter-in-law’s, Barbara Hatch of Port Arthur, TX, Detra Hatch of Baytown, TX, three grandchildren, Sharlene Hatch of Port Arthur, TX, Louis Hatch IV and Leah Hatch of Baytown, TX; and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 948 5th Street, Port Arthur.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until service time. Pastor Kerry Nonette will be officiating.