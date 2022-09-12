Noticeable increases in gas prices seen in different sections of U.S.; see where Texas trends

Motorists are seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and California.

“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast, with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes,” De Haan said. “For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.75/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.73/g, a difference of $1.98/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g today.

The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.25/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

San Antonio – $3.01/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

Austin – $3.11/g, down 13.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 12, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

September 12, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 12, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 12, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 12, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 12, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 12, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

September 12, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 12, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

September 12, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)