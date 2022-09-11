Police seeking group of males who shot up homes, vehicles at Prince Hall Apartments

At approximately 9:52 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of four males shooting guns.

The violence was located in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments.

When officers arrived, the shooters were no longer on scene, according to Sgt. Timothy Dinger.

Officers located a large number of spent shell casings.

Multiple residences and vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

This incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

