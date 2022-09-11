Attempted kidnapping of adult female reported at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

On Sunday at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female.

As officers responded to the scene, dispatch advised the suspect had been contained in the wooded area near the trail.

BPD Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Special Crimes Detectives responded and interviewed the suspect, victim and witnesses.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was placed under arrest for Harassment and transported to the Jefferson County Jail with a mental health hold.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Jarmond James.

The Beaumont Police Department would like to remind citizens to always be aware of your surroundings.

If you observe suspicious behavior, call police immediately.