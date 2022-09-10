Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:

Leona Ezell, 39, public intoxication

Andrew Blanchard, 30, public intoxication

Jessie Lambert, 35, driving while intoxicated/open container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:

Aug. 29

An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Wilson.

Aug. 30

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 12th Street.

Aug. 31

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Sept. 1

An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Mildred Manor.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2700 block of Saba.

Sept. 2

No reports.

Sept. 3

A person was arrested for public intoxication at Audubon Place.

Sept. 4