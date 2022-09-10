Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Published 12:22 am Saturday, September 10, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:
- Leona Ezell, 39, public intoxication
- Andrew Blanchard, 30, public intoxication
- Jessie Lambert, 35, driving while intoxicated/open container
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4:
Aug. 29
- An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Wilson.
Aug. 30
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 12th Street.
Aug. 31
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
Sept. 1
- An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Mildred Manor.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2700 block of Saba.
Sept. 2
- No reports.
Sept. 3
- A person was arrested for public intoxication at Audubon Place.
Sept. 4
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Ordway.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Nall.