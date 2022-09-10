Port Arthur man killed; police searching for 15-year-old male suspect
Published 2:57 pm Saturday, September 10, 2022
Port Arthur Police announced Saturday that authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect who is wanted following a fatal altercation.
At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4160 FM 365 at Avery Trace Apartments in reference to a shooting.
Arriving officers located a single gunshot victim.
The victim was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.
Detectives were able to gather information that led to the identity of the shooter, police said.
The suspect is identified as a 15-year-old male, who is a resident of Port Arthur. Police said they do not want to release his name, although it was inadvertently shared earlier by authorities.
The victim was identified as Quarderious Jordan, 26, a Port Arthur resident.
This case is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.