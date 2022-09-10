Port Arthur man killed; police searching for 15-year-old male suspect

Port Arthur Police announced Saturday that authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect who is wanted following a fatal altercation.

At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4160 FM 365 at Avery Trace Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers located a single gunshot victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Detectives were able to gather information that led to the identity of the shooter, police said.

The suspect is identified as a 15-year-old male, who is a resident of Port Arthur. Police said they do not want to release his name, although it was inadvertently shared earlier by authorities.

The victim was identified as Quarderious Jordan, 26, a Port Arthur resident.

This case is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.