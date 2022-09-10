KATHIE’S KORNER — It’s important to look forward

As I look at the calendar I see so many interesting events to look forward to and also celebrate in September: Labor Day, giving workers a long weekend off; birthdays; school starting; going to church regularly; and Yay, the beginning of football season.

You may not realize that everyone, young and old, always needs something to look forward to, especially if you have a strong, diligent, work ethic and are dedicated to your family and home.

It puts demands on us, and personally, as a wife, mom and grandmother, I like that and consider it a positive, Godly way to live. In that “mindset,” it is nice to be able to get relief, even for brief instances in our thinking and dreaming, knowing the “doing” of the events is refreshing (hopefully) and rejuvenating.

I endeavored to help my children and grands growing up to have things to look forward to.

That eliminated boredom, which always had negative ideas for them. I told them, “people who are bored are usually boring to be around, so find something good or helpful to do.”

Sorry if that steps on toes, but it’s a fact of life.

Children feel like they have pressure, also, with school, home chores and relationships with their new and old friends.

I became aware of that early in their lives, so, we, as parents can make a comfy, peaceful, Godly, home environment where they can shine and have fun, while contributing to the family with duties that fit their age.

I am a “sports enthusiast,” fairly selective and make sure my TV has competitive games or matches around my time at church and anytime with God.

Sometimes the football Super Bowl is not as exciting a game as one during the season, anyway, depending on the teams.

I’m veryyyyyyyyyyyy disappointed with the halftime shenanigans, as a long-time vocalist and musician, with a Gold Record and Grammy of my own, having recorded and sung in concerts with musician icons in Hollywood, we are not interested in all the smoke and bright shirts or skirts.

Half-time programmers, get some vintage, good, real-deal musicians and entertainers who know what they’re doing! That’s just my opinion.

Looking forward …

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.