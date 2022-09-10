Here’s how to pay your water bill while Port Arthur office undergoes construction
Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 10, 2022
The city’s water billing office located in the City Hall Annex closed Friday and through the weekend will undergo repairs to fix an electrical issue. The city plans to reopen the location Monday, according to a public notice.
Payments may be left in the night deposit box by check or money order only, or bills may also be paid online or by phone. For other related water issues, contact the Service Center at 409-983-8550.