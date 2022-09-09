Search continues for Port Arthur shooting suspect

The cause of death of a 22-year-old woman who was killed Monday in Port Arthur has been released.

A preliminary autopsy report from Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said Alondra Ceja-Navarro died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police named Alejo Mendoza Chavez as the primary suspect. As of Thursday, he remained at large.

Chavez is also known by the alias David Garza, said Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.

Collins signed the probable cause warrant for the arrest of Chavez earlier this week and set bond at $950,000. Should Chavez be taken into custody and post bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor and remain in Jefferson County.

Police were called following a shooting report at approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday to a home in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street, where officers found the victim dead, according to a news release.

The victim was discovered in a vehicle at the address.

PAPD personnel, along with Groves Police Department officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted an intensive search for the suspect, but he was not located Monday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are assisting in locating the suspect.

According to police, the killing was described as a “domestic” altercation.

Chavez has an address in Groves and has ties to other areas, including Mexico. Duriso said he doesn’t know if Chavez fled to Mexico and authorities are not ruling out the possibility.

Duriso said the department is contacting the man’s relatives and putting the information out to other law enforcement agencies.

He is also asking the public’s help in locating Chavez.

People with information about the killing can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Alondra Ceja-Navarro.