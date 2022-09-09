Memorial defensive back named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, September 9, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Memorial Titans forced 11 turnovers in the first two games of the season.

The Titans grabbed three interceptions against Port Neches-Groves and one fumble. The defense followed up the performance with seven interceptions against Nederland.

Nolan White plays corner for the Memorial Titans. (Chris Moore/The News)

Cornerback Nolan White has had a hand in four of them. White recovered a fumble on the kickoff in the win over PNG and recorded three interceptions against Nederland.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

White rounds out a solid secondary that is leading the way for the Titans defense early this season.

Nolan White had three interceptions against Nederland. (Chris Moore/The NEws)

The junior defensive back is likely to see more passes come his way as the season goes on and quarterbacks continue to avoid counterpart Jelani Chevalier.

The Titans are off this week, but host Porter for the district opener Sept. 16.

More Port Arthur

Port Arthur barbershop owned by veterans got start during Harvey relief

Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery

Port Arthur updates progress on 6-year road repair plan; city council responds

Special honor this weekend for oldest living Fiesta queen at Mexican Heritage Society’s Port Arthur celebration

Print Article