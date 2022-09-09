John Albert Jackson, 89, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

John was born February 15, 1933 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Cora Rose Jackson and Everett Jackson.

John was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.

He was a retired switchman for Kansas City Southern for forty-four years and was a member of Mid County Baptist Church.

John later worked part time for Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home for almost twenty years because he liked helping people.

He also did a lot of volunteer work with his church and loved going to garage sales and watching wrestling on TV.

John enjoyed drinking coffee with his church members, former co-workers with the railroad and funeral home.

He was a family man and would do anything for them; they loved him as did his friends, co-workers, church members and anyone else who had the pleasure of meeting John. John had a great sense of humor and loved playing and teasing with people he loved.

He was a great man; one that will never be forgotten!!

John was preceded in death by his parents; great granddaughter, Samantha Jackson; the love of his life for sixty-seven years, Mary Joyce Jackson who passed away on September 12, 2020.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are sons, Steve Jackson and his wife, Robin of Groves, Texas; Raymond “Bubba” Jackson of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Jerry Lane Jackson and his wife, Lynda Kaye of Nederland, Texas; seven grandchildren; Steven Jackson, Shane Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Brittany Jackson, Nicole Jackson, Jamie Lee Matthew and Jared Lane Jackson; sixteen great grandchildren; his two brothers, Bobby Jackson of Port Neches and Andrew Jackson and his wife, Diane Dwight of Austin, Texas.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

A Celebration of Life Service to Honor the Memory of John Albert Jackson will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Nederland, Texas.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Brad Hargrave, Jared Trimble, Jared Jackson, Shane Jackson, Ryan Jackson and James Havard.