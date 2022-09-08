Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Aug. 31

Scott Brust, 60, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.

Adrianna Nunez, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4100 block of Garfield.

Jose Jimenez, 54, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Oleander.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway.

Sept. 1

Lonnie Cormier, 50, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2900 block of Berry.

Kasaundra Granger, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6500 block of Terrell.

Victor Estrada Barragan, 27, was arrested on three traffic violations.

Yvette Villalobos, 33, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3600 block of Canal.

Michelle Bradford, 41, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3100 block of Taft.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6600 block of Val.

An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Canal.

Sept. 2

Katherine Cormier, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Heidi Hopkins, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a vehicle/criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of 2 nd Avenue.

Avenue. Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3900 block of Suncrest.

Sept. 3

Isidro Reyes Melo, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Suncrest.

Sept. 4

Katisha Benjamin, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and warrants in the 6100 block of Howe.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.

Sept. 5

Ismael Salazar, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container in the 6000 block of David.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.

Sept. 6