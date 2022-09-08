Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Published 12:28 am Thursday, September 8, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
Aug. 31
- Scott Brust, 60, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Adrianna Nunez, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4100 block of Garfield.
- Jose Jimenez, 54, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Oleander.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway.
Sept. 1
- Lonnie Cormier, 50, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2900 block of Berry.
- Kasaundra Granger, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6500 block of Terrell.
- Victor Estrada Barragan, 27, was arrested on three traffic violations.
- Yvette Villalobos, 33, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3600 block of Canal.
- Michelle Bradford, 41, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3100 block of Taft.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Canal.
Sept. 2
- Katherine Cormier, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Heidi Hopkins, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a vehicle/criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Royal.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3900 block of Suncrest.
Sept. 3
- Isidro Reyes Melo, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Found property was reported in the 3700 block of Suncrest.
Sept. 4
- Katisha Benjamin, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and warrants in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.
Sept. 5
- Ismael Salazar, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container in the 6000 block of David.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
Sept. 6
- Amber Croft, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container, warrants, evading arrest/detention and failed to identify fugitive from justice in the 5200 block of Delilah.
- Jeremy Augustine, 38, was arrested for assault and criminal mischief in the 5000 block of Bay Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 6400 block of Coolidge.
- A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.