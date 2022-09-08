CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — News on mushrooms and other things to calm you

People are posting pics of the crazy mushrooms our wet weather has encouraged in yards across Southeast Texas.

I found a patch that looked just like a browned marshmallow topping over a holiday pan of sweet potato casserole. But I would not eat anything I found.

Foraging sounds fun, but I’m not an expert. The Fantastic Fungi documentary is trending for me now as I enjoy store-bought mushrooms raw, sauced and otherwise.

Here’s news on mushrooms and other things to calm you:

“Food You Love That Loves You Back” – Rorie Weisberg makes you want to cook amazing spreads, and the photos make you confident you can. She makes classics better for you, and they could not be more gourmet. This book has mushrooms with balsamic garlic, breaded veal in wine sauce, cauliflower farfel, chestnut soup, frittata, dip, soup, ratatouille, etc. Fullnfree.com offers better-for-you ingredients and gluten- and grain-free recipes with video demos.

Fruiting Body is a new mushroom term I’ve picked up. Strawberry Passionfruit is the flavor of a Troop 6-mushroom blend that may support gut health, enhance energy, healthy stress response, antiviral responses and more good stuff found at trytroop.com. Let me tell you it is delish and a pleasure to take.

FreshCap has powders, capsules and gummies that focus on focus as well as clarity and mood. How about Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Cordyceps, Maitake and Chaga in one powder? Okay, my fave is cola-flavored Ultimate Complex gummies that smell just like some roll-on lip gloss I had in junior high. I can “focus” on those good memories at freshcap.com.

Here’s the point – “What’s the point?” my friend texted when I told her I got cans of 66° Beverage Co. dealcoholized wine. Did she not see the notation that it is CBD Hemp Infused? I like Red best of the collection of canned beverages. White and Rosé are no slackers, though. This has lower calories than wine with no hangover, makers say. It was fun to try, so my friend just missed out. 66bevs.com began in 2013 and Courtship Wines Inc. is in Buffalo, N.Y.

Black Sheep – Crispy, sweet merengues are a favorite of mine and Black Sheep has a twist. At 5 calories a serving, you’ll get no gluten but will get CBD in flavors such as cappuccino, chocolate and birthday cake. These packets become conversation starters when you give them to friends. Learn more at blacksheep-cbd.com.

Barbecue – It’s okay to begin your barbecue game in California if you are “obsessed with quality” like the Kinder’s BBQ Sauce. I’ll even forgive the “bbq” abbreviation. I love the flavor of Roasted Garlic, Cali Gold and Mild sauces that will rock your meaty meal without high fructose corn syrup or modified food starches. Like a rub? Kinder’s has that, too. Sliders, ribs and the usual suspects benefit. Go to kinders.com for ideas like pizza, chicken salad and apple pudding, no kidding. It’s great on Meatless Monday when you switch to mushrooms as the main course.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie willing to forage for food. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.