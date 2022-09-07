Police use shared photos of victim’s tattoos to identify man found dead in ditch

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By PA News

Authorities announced they have identified the victim of a Beaumont homicide.

The victim is 38-year-old Enrique Martinez Juarez of Reynosa, Mexico.

“His family is very thankful to everyone that shared the pictures,” a release from Beaumont Police said. “They live in Mexico, and they were able to see the pictures and identify him.”

Juarez was located in the 2100 block of Tyler Street.

Monday at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Tyler in reference to a man found laying in a ditch.

Officers located Juarez on the north side of the roadway. He had no identification on his person or fingerprints on file.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.comor use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

