PHOTO FEATURE — Post Office box vandalized again

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By PA News

Vandalism was noticed Monday at the Port Neches Post Office. (Monique Batson/The News)

PORT NECHES — The mail dropbox outside of the Port Neches branch Post Office was damaged and a police report filed.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they received a report of the criminal mischief to the dropbox on Monday in which the door to the box had been pried open.

It is unknown at this time if there was any mail in the box at the time.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Port Neches Post Master will notify the U.S. Postal Inspector, he said.

In June, the dropboxes at Port Neches, Nederland and Groves locations were all reported to be damaged though this time around only the Port Neches branch was hit.

More News

Vehicle stolen from Seguin recovered in Port Arthur, police seek suspects

Police identify child, 12, killed due to injuries suffered in tragic Vidor ATV crash

Police release pictures of victim’s tattoos to help identify homicide victim

Fundraiser set up for 22-year-old victim of Monday killing in Port Arthur

Print Article