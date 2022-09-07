Nederland will not play first home game at Bulldog Stadium as construction continues

The Nederland Bulldogs learned they will not play their first official home game Friday as construction continues at Bulldog Stadium.

The original plan was for the stadium to be complete before Nederland hosted Silsbee for the Friday contest.

The game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will instead be played at Provost Umphrey Stadium at Lamar University. Kickoff is still set for 7 p.m. Friday.

