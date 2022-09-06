Police identify child, 12, killed due to injuries suffered in tragic Vidor ATV crash

VIDOR — Students at Vidor Junior High School will wear yellow and blue to honor the memory of one of their own who died Sunday in an ATV crash.

Kaylee Woodward, 12, was driving a child’s RZR at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale when the crash happened, police said.

Vidor Independent School District Director of Community Relations Deedra LaPray said extra counselors are at the junior high for students having a difficult time coping with the death of a classmate.

The counselors are also available for any teachers impacted, as well.

LaPray said yellow and blue were Woodward’s favorite colors, and students are asked to wear the colors in her memory.

According to police, the girl was on the RZR with three passengers and lost control due to speed causing the ATV to leave the roadway.

Family brought the child to BestMed Emergency Clinic in Vidor, where the medical personnel called an ambulance.

Acadian Ambulance Service brought the child to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital Trauma Center, where she died from her injuries.

The passengers suffered minor injuries.

Vidor Chief of Police Rod Carroll said the operation of golf carts and ATVs are illegal within the city limits of Vidor.

“The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family,” Carroll said.

“The passengers suffered some minor injuries. We are trying to locate the passengers since everyone had left the scene, and she was transported by the family to a local freestanding ER.”