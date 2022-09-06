National gas price average declines for 12 straight weeks; see where Texas trends stand

The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline.

Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision this week to cut oil production, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 31.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 39.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

“In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead,” De Haan said. “In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.47/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.73/g, a difference of $2.26/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today.

The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.33/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

• San Antonio – $3.11/g, down 12.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g.

• Austin – $3.24/g, down 13.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 6, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 6, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 6, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 6, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 6, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 6, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 6, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

September 6, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 6, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

September 6, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)