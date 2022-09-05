Texas First Bank hosting Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy this week

Texas First Bank Mid County is the place to visit this week to get a close look at the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy.

“We are excited to be able to participate with the community in such a big game,” said John Morrell, regional loan president. “I am a graduate of one of the schools, and this is something meaningful to me, as well. We’re excited to have the trophy and be able to have customers and the community view it.”

The bank is closed today in honor of Labor Day, but the lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 10607 Memorial Blvd. in Pot Arthur.

Morrell, a 2000 graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School, is pulling for his alma mater.

Bank employees; however, are a mixture of PNG and Nederland High School fans.

Texas First Bank is a family owned, independent bank. There are banking centers in Beaumont, Fannett and Winnie, and they offer full services.

Services include everything from commercial lending and small business loans to home, auto and home equity loans.

Morrell said Texas First Bank is happy to host the trophy and participate in the event with the community.

The big game, dubbed Mid County Madness, kicks off at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in Port Neches.

In Phillips’ honor, The Port Arthur News, led by Bob West, introduced the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy a few years back. Awarded to the winner of Mid-County Madness, the unique trophy features a football with Phillips’ signature cowboy hat on top.

Today, many of the teenagers playing for either the Bulldogs or Indians may not know the details of the trophy’s history, but the passion for which they play for it is evident.

Nederland High School won the 2021 contest, as the Bulldogs defeated PNG 38-28.