Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday

Published 10:00 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By PA News

A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“We are pursuing a suspect now,” said Duriso, adding investigators would soon release a photograph of a person of interest.

Initial reports indicated the victim was found in 2600 or 2700 block of Bernhardt Drive, however Duriso said he believes the victim was found along Alamosa Street.

