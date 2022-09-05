Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday
Published 10:00 am Monday, September 5, 2022
A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak.
Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.
“We are pursuing a suspect now,” said Duriso, adding investigators would soon release a photograph of a person of interest.
Initial reports indicated the victim was found in 2600 or 2700 block of Bernhardt Drive, however Duriso said he believes the victim was found along Alamosa Street.