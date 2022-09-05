POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor

VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Rod Carroll said a 12-year-old female was operating the vehicle with three passengers.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed, causing it to leave the roadway,” a police release said. “The driver was taken by family to Best Med Emergency Clinic in Vidor, where medical personnel summoned an ambulance.”

Acadian Ambulance Service brought the child to Christus St. Elizabeth Trauma Center, where the child succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

Carroll said the investigation is ongoing, and the child’s name is not being released to allow the extended family to be contacted.

The Vidor Independent School District will have counselors available when children return to school on Tuesday.