Only one area entity will see contested race in May

GROVES — Groves is the only local municipality to see a contested race this November.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Dugas, 68, drew an opponent. She will be facing former councilman Kyle Hollier, 71.

Dugas beat Hollier for the seat in 2020.

Three other seats in Groves were also up for grabs but were not contested. They are the seats held by Mayor Chris Borne, Ward 2 Councilman Paul Oliver and City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr.

All four of the Groves seats have two-year terms.

In Port Neches, the seats held by Place 1 Councilman Chris McMahon and Place 2 Councilman Adam Anders are up for election, but neither councilman drew an opponent.

In the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District race, only the incumbents filed: Position 4 Trustee Lana Parker and Position 5 Trustee Brandon Cropper.

Terms for trustees are for three years.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 for the general election on Nov. 8.