Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18

Published 12:24 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

  • Lee Wiggins, 62, assault
  • Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument
  • Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
  • Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

Aug. 22

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Silverwood.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 900 block of Marion.

Aug. 23

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Aug. 24

  • A person was arrested for assault in the 1100 block of Washington.
  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 25

  • A person was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and a person was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument as well as Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 26

  • An assault was reported in the 400 block of Grigsby.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation/intend other felony and an accident involving a vehicle in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.

Aug. 27

  • No reports.

Aug. 28

  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5800 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

