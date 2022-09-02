Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18
Published 12:24 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:
- Lee Wiggins, 62, assault
- Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument
- Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
- Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:
Aug. 22
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Silverwood.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 900 block of Marion.
Aug. 23
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
Aug. 24
- A person was arrested for assault in the 1100 block of Washington.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
Aug. 25
- A person was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and a person was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument as well as Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 400 block of Pine Street.
Aug. 26
- An assault was reported in the 400 block of Grigsby.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation/intend other felony and an accident involving a vehicle in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.
Aug. 27
- No reports.
Aug. 28
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5800 block of Pure Atlantic Road.