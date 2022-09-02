Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

Lee Wiggins, 62, assault

Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument

Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)

Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:

Aug. 22

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Silverwood.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 900 block of Marion.

Aug. 23

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Aug. 24

A person was arrested for assault in the 1100 block of Washington.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 25

A person was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument and a person was arrested for unlawful use of a criminal instrument as well as Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 26

An assault was reported in the 400 block of Grigsby.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation/intend other felony and an accident involving a vehicle in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.

Aug. 27

No reports.

Aug. 28