PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon

Published 12:22 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By PA News

Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon.

Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Port Arthur-Beaumont area was $3.40 Thursday.

This time last year, it was $2.78.

 

