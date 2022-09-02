PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon
Published 12:22 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon.
Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Port Arthur-Beaumont area was $3.40 Thursday.
This time last year, it was $2.78.