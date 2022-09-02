Groves police seeking suspect in Friday morning shooting

GROVES — Police in Groves are looking for a man who shot a woman in the leg Friday morning.

Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the crime occurred at 8:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Second Avenue.

The injury didn’t appear life threatening, but the 26-year-old female victim was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment, Hudson said.

Police will follow-up with the woman on the case.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s that was bald and had tattoos. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Hudson said the man was last seen running eastbound on Third Avenue after the shooting.

Officers and detectives responded to the scene and also checked for cameras in the neighborhood.

“At this point we don’t know the connection between the two,” Hudson said of the alleged shooter and victim.

Authorities don’t know a motive for the shooting.

People with information about the crime or may have seen something are asked to call the Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244.