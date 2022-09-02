Graciela Cavazos, age 87, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas with her sons by her side.

She was born to Felipe and Paulita Villarreal on April 14, 1935 in Rosales, Coahuila, Mexico.

She lived in Port Arthur over 60 years and was an active member of the community.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church & Shrine, where she served in Las Damas Guadalupanas. She was part of the Altar Society, Senior Club, Birthday Social Club, Mexican Heritage Society, Anspac, Spanish Acts and the Spanish Choir.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends. She was very proud of her family and loved them dearly.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Adan Cavazos; her son, Hector Cantu Villarreal and several of her siblings.

Graciela is survived by her sons, Manuel Danilo Cavazos and his wife, Irma; Felipe Cavazos and his wife, Terry; her sister Micaela Villarreal de Guerrero; her grandchildren: Christina Cavazos Smith and husband, Robert; Amanda Cavazos Brooks and husband, Daniel; Adam Cavazos; Cynthia Cavazos; Evelyn Cavazos Lynd and husband, Colin; Natalie Cavazos and husband, Adam Rosales; Erik Cavazos and wife, Renee; Lindsay Cavazos Irwin and husband, Robert; Jesse Erwin and wife, Hillary; Andrew Cantu and wife, Mary. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Damik and Cruz Cavazos; Hunter and Kacey Smith; Victoria, Daniel Jr. and Chase Brooks; Emily and Anthony Jr. Cortez; Landon Lynd; Scott and Hudson LeBlanc; Lainey Cavazos; Gabriel Cavazos; Bryce and Dreylin Malbrue; Vance and Remi Irwin; Wyatt Erwin; Charlotte and Oliver Cantu.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur, the celebrant will be Rev. Jacob Mado.

Interment will take place afterwards at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.